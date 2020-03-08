Two teachers, relatively new to Hickory Public Schools, were recently interviewed by Hal Row, host of WHKY’s “First Talk” radio program.
As guests of Beverly Snowden, HPS director of communications, Angie Allen and Jordan King shared their life experiences that helped to bring them to education and their passion for teaching middle school students. Both teach at Grandview Middle, with Allen teaching orchestra and King teaching math.
This is Allen’s 14th year teaching orchestra, but her first year with Hickory Public Schools. A violinist since the age of 9, Allen enjoys playing as a professional violinist when she’s not in the classroom. “Music is everything!” said Allen. In fact, her music experiences are quite varied — as she has also performed with recording artists Boyz II Men and Josh Groban.
A native of Oklahoma and a graduate of Oklahoma City University, Allen loves the outdoor landscape of Hickory and the nearby mountains. “I enjoy spending time with my dog, reading, traveling, and especially taking hikes in this beautiful environment. Back in Oklahoma, we had to drive three hours to find places to hike, so the local setting is very appealing,” said Allen.
The current school year is the second year of teaching for King. Last year was the all-exciting first year of her career, after her graduation from Appalachian State University. “My passion is driven because I enjoy teaching students to problem-solve, and I love teaching them to think about math like putting together the pieces of a puzzle,” she said.
A native of Conover, King graduated from Challenger Early College High School, always knowing that she was going to pursue a degree in education, eventually serving as a math teacher. “My mom has been my inspiration — supporting me as I aspired for my dreams and teaching me to help others improve their lives,” she said. When not teaching, King enjoys playing with her dogs and crafting.
