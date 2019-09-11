South Caldwell High students display 2,977 flags outside school

The Young Americans for Freedom Club at South Caldwell High School displayed 9/11 on the front hill of the school with 2,977 American flags honoring each of the victims of that attack on American soil. Club members (from left) Gracie Neff, Mackenzie Denning and club founder Taylor Austin are pictured with the display. “Most of us weren’t even alive when this happened, but we still need to remember what this country went through – it’s never been the same since,” Austin said in a press release from Caldwell County Schools.

 

 Submitted photo.

