Public schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year, leaving students to finish their classes through remote learning, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.
“We don’t make this decision lightly but it’s important to protect the health and safety of our student and school staff,” Cooper said.
School is expected to open for in-person learning for the next school year, Cooper said, but it won’t be exactly as it once was.
“The next school year will not be business as usual,” Cooper said. “There will be new measures in place to protect health when school buildings open next year.”
Whether school buildings and camps will be open over the summer depends on health guidelines the state will set soon, Cooper said.
N.C. Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson said grading information would be sent to schools and parents soon.
Teachers and other school employees will continue to work and be paid. Planning for next year has already started and more information will be released next week, Johnson said.
Cooper said the state is working with AT&T and Duke Energy to provide internet hot spots on buses for children without home internet.
High School Graduation
Catawba County Schools will not hold traditional graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, according to a press release from the organization.
“However, we are exploring very creative ways to still hold a special ceremony to honor hard work and the transition to the next stage of their lives,” said Matt Stover, superintendent of Catawba County Schools, via the release. "Our high schools will be in touch."
Newton-Conover Schools will not be able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for high school students, Public Information Officer John Robinson said. The school system is working to have some kind of ceremony for students, he said.
The school system plans to continue distance learning as it has been, Robinson said. Plans for final exams have been finalized.
Hickory Public School is still discussing their graduation plans, Director of Communications Beverly Snowden said. Remote learning will continue as it has been.
Case count
Catawba County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county reported 33 people of the county’s 49 total cases have recovered from the virus, according to the county website. This is the first recovery data the county has released.
A person has recovered if they are allowed out of isolation based on medical recommendations, according to the public health website.
Two people are in the hospital in Catawba County with COVID-19.
Burke County reported four more cases on Friday, putting the county total at 87 cases.
Caldwell County reported two new cases on Friday putting the county at 29 cases.
Alexander County did not report any new cases, leaving the county at four cases.
Statewide, there are at least 8,052 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Health officials say the laboratory-confirmed case count is not a full picture of the number of cases of COVID-19 because not everyone with the virus is tested.
At least 269 people have died with COVID-19 and 477 people are hospitalized in North Carolina.
At least 100,584 tests for the virus have been done for the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.