Rebecca Tuttle

A principal charged with DWI in January is set to return to her role as the top administrator at Hickory High School in July.

Rebecca Tuttle, 36 at the time of her arrest, was charged with driving while impaired on Jan. 4. A police report listed her blood alcohol level as 0.16. That’s twice the legal limit. In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive a vehicle while noticeably impaired or with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher, according to the state department of public safety website.

Tuttle was suspended from her role as principal at Hickory High following her arrest and charges.

Tuesday’s announcement from Hickory Public Schools indicates Tuttle will return as principal effective July 1.

