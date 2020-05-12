A principal charged with DWI in January is set to return to her role as the top administrator at Hickory High School in July.
Rebecca Tuttle, 36 at the time of her arrest, was charged with driving while impaired on Jan. 4. A police report listed her blood alcohol level as 0.16. That’s twice the legal limit. In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive a vehicle while noticeably impaired or with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher, according to the state department of public safety website.
Tuttle was suspended from her role as principal at Hickory High following her arrest and charges.
Tuesday’s announcement from Hickory Public Schools indicates Tuttle will return as principal effective July 1.
What a crock of ...she blows a .16 and leaves the seen of an accident and still keeps her job in the school system. Maybe if she would of killed someone she would have got the treatment she deserves now
I guess she'll enforce a strict no alcohol on school grounds policy?????
