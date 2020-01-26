Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held its winter chapter business and breakfast meeting recently at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Martha Brown, Nu Chapter president, welcomed members and guests before to the breakfast buffet.
After the meal, Dee Snyder, first vice president, and other members of the leadership development committee recognized long-term members of Nu Chapter in a ceremony honoring “Treasured Roses.”
The following members were recognized for 15 years of continued service and leadership: Yvonne Barnhardt, Ellen Cline, Willie Harrison, Yvonne Hilderbran, and Amanda Moose. Linda Baker, Carol Bostian and Donna Rudisill were honored for 20 years of service and leadership. Frances Hollar achieved 35 years of continued service and leadership to the chapter. Each honoree was escorted to the stage by a member who spoke briefly about the honoree’s leadership positions and contributions to Nu Chapter. Honorees each received a service pin, certificate and long-stemmed red rose.
After the ceremony, guest speaker Teresa Cowan, NC DKG president, presented the program “Ready, Set, Grow!” She shared her ideas for both personal and professional growth and strategies for reaching goals. Each letter of the word “grow” focused on a key element, comprising generational fellowship, research-based strategies, opportunities for leadership, and well-defined programs.
Martha Brown then called the business meeting to order. The president’s report included plans for the 2020 NC DKG Convention in Greensboro on May 1-3. Brown encouraged members to attend the convention and to present a workshop. Attendees voted to purchase an ad in the convention program, which will feature a picture of Nu Chapter’s “Treasured Roses.”
Brown also reminded members of the 101 Donation Challenge, and forms were distributed to those wishing to “Celebrate a Teacher” with a donation to the NC DKG Educational Foundation. Committee reports included election of new officers, nominations for new members, updates on reader leaders and beginning teachers, “See How Nu Grows” poster reflecting chapter achievement, Taste and Talk survey results, teacher grant update, and Schools for Africa collection results. The meeting concluded with a raffle, door prizes and the brag-bucket collection for world fellowship. An executive board meeting followed.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of female educators and excellence in education.
