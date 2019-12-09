After the mill where she worked closed in the 1990s, Evaleene Fowler, now 94, found a new career with the Newton Police Department.
Fowler said she grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton-Conover High School. “I still live on the street I was born on,” she said.
Fowler worked at mills much of her life and decided she didn’t like the idea of retiring. “I just wanted a job to do something with my life without sitting at home,” she said.
Fowler said she joined the Police Department on Aug. 19, 1991, as the crossing guard for South Newton Elementary. Two years after that, she was given more responsibility as a parking enforcer.
Fowler said each day is the same for her as she starts work at the school before making her way to Courthouse Square in downtown Newton.
“I love people,” she said. “I enjoy going to the school, and I love walking.”
In 2015, Fowler was working her usual shift and was hit by a car. She was forced to take six weeks off of work to recover from her injuries.
A friend, Newton police Capt. Tim Hayes, said that before the accident, Fowler had not been to the hospital since her kids were born.
“For 68 years, she had not seen a doctor,” Hayes said.
“If I’m not OK, I don’t care. I don’t want to know it,” Fowler said, laughing.
She added that she rarely took time off work before the accident and hardly ever does now.
Hayes said Fowler is always early to her job and meetings.
“I told her this morning, ‘I need you at my office at 1:30 today,’” Hayes said. “Just like typical Mrs. Fowler, she was here at 1:15.”
“I can’t stand being late,” she said.
Fowler’s birthday is today, and just like any other day, she will be doing her work with the Police Department.
“When you’ve had as many (birthdays) as I’ve had, it’s just another day,” she said.
Fowler said she has no plans to retire soon and will continue to serve South Newton Elementary and the Newton community.
“(Newton) is one of the greatest (towns) as far as I’m concerned,” she said. “It’s a typical, little old town and I love being here.”
