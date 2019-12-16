Cayley Rozzelle, 29, is now teaching in the same classroom at Shuford Elementary where she was once a student.
“It a little bit of nostalgia being back,” Rozzelle said.
Rozzelle said she never planned to leave Catawba County, but after graduating from college, she taught in Fayetteville for a year. “It was night-and-day different,” she said. “It just wasn’t home.”
Rozzelle decided to return to her roots and teach fifth grade at Shuford Elementary. She briefly taught first grade but she prefers fifth grade. “It’s drastically different,” she said. “Their ability levels, conversations you can have and kidding with them is easier because they get a little bit of sarcasm.”
Rozzelle partnered with Catawba Valley Community College to start a program between the college’s baseball team and Shuford. The volunteer program started three years ago and invites baseball players to Shuford to help students with their schoolwork and provide a role model to them. She said the school has a nearly all-female staff. “The goal was to have male influence in here (the classroom),” Rozzelle said. “To have a role model. Someone to look up to.”
Rozzelle said a baseball player who participated in the program was selected in the Major League Baseball draft. “They (Shuford students) can say, ‘Hey, I read with this guy.’”
Rozzelle said she values having a relationship with her students and tries to stay in touch even after they have moved on to a new grade. “I have gone to their ballgames,” she said. “I try to keep in touch the best I can.”
In Rozzelle’s six years of teaching, she has earned a district Teacher of the Year award, the N-CCS Teacherprenuer award and she is nominated for the Marvin R. Pittman Champion of Education Award, a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction honor.
Rozzelle said she hopes to continue teaching at Shuford throughout her career. “I am not going anywhere unless they make me,” Rozzelle said. “I’ll be here and hopefully teaching fifth grade.”
What makes you happy/gives you joy?
“Obviously, it warms my teacher’s heart when a student finally ‘gets it’ and you see the cliché metaphorical ‘light bulb’ go off, but beyond that, I am overcome with joy when a student not only gets it but begins to believe in themselves. There is nothing greater than having a student who hasn’t had much success begin to believe that they truly can succeed.”
What is something you would change about your life?
“I wouldn’t ‘change’ anything about my life. I just wish that my brother and my grandparents who have all passed away were still here to share in all the goodness in my life now, both personally and professionally.”
What is the best advice you have received? Who gave the advice?
“I honestly don’t even remember who said it, but I was in college and someone told me, ‘You can’t teach a child until you truly see a child,’ and for whatever reason, that resonated with me more than any lecture or textbook because it is so true, and that is why I am huge on building relationships with my students. And I want them to know that I love them above everything else.”
What is the greatest challenge you had to overcome?
“Finding balance. Some people think that being in education means that you work 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and have weekends and summers off. However before Zekiel was born, it was not uncommon for me to get to work around 6:30 a.m. and stay until 8 or 9 o’clock at night — that is, if I wasn’t working my second job. After I returned from maternity leave, I had to figure out how I could still be the best teacher to my students but also navigate this new addition and figure out how to be the best mother to my son and the best wife to my husband. I still struggle with knowing whether or not I am giving enough to all the things that I love, but one thing that I do know for certain is that you can only stretch yourself so thin and your babies are only young once.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.