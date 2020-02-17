Amanda Kain retired after working for Catawba County for 30 years. She said her co-workers will remember her as “The Queen of Green.”
Since 2004, Kain helped educate Catawba County residents on the importance of recycling. “People want to recycle, but sometimes they aren’t sure where to start,” she said. “It comes down to providing education to residents.”
Kain worked as the waste reduction coordinator and educator for Catawba County’s Utilities and Engineering Department. She also held the executive director title for Keep Catawba County Beautiful, a nonprofit program.
“As the waste reduction coordinator and educator, I would give educational presentations at schools, help residents with any questions they had about recycling programs and also help set up recycling for many organizations and businesses in the county,” Kain explained.
As the executive director of Keep Catawba County Beautiful, she would oversee beautification projects and community litter clean-ups. “We’ve partnered with all eight municipalities to do beautification projects, and they have turned out great,” Kain said. An example is painting artwork on fire hydrants in Maiden and updating the welcome signs in the town of Catawba.
Kain said she will miss interactions with her co-workers and students in Catawba County the most. “Working with students was so fun. They’re like sponges and will just soak up the information you give them, and then actually go home and share that information with their families,” she said.
Although retirement is bittersweet, Kain is ready. “I’ve got a long list of home-improvement projects that I need to get to,” she said, laughing. “Then I may have time to really enjoy our parks here in Catawba County.”
What has been your greatest contribution while working as the waste reduction coordinator and educator?
“Bringing the county to be a leader in the state for recycling. We have been in the top five counties in North Carolina for recycling since 2000, but when I took this position in 2004, it was my mission to get us higher on the list. Now, we are the No. 1 county in the state for recycling household items, and we are the No. 2 county in the state for overall recycling.”
How do you wish to be remembered?
“Most people will probably remember me as ‘The Queen of Green,’ or ‘The Recycling Lady.’ As long as they continue to recycle, I don’t mind how they remember me.”
What is the best advice you have received, and who gave the advice?
“Another educator told me: ‘Not every citizen has grown up recycling. Sometimes you have to start from the very beginning.’ To me, that means to keep an open mind and be patient when educating citizens. Be willing to educate people even if you know that you won’t change their minds, and don’t get discouraged.”
