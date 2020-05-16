HICKORY - Effective July 1, two current school administrators will take on new roles in service to students enrolled with Hickory Public Schools.
Nala Sadler-Sherrill, the current principal for Northview Middle School, has requested and subsequently, been appointed to serve as the assistant principal for Viewmont Elementary. Sadler-Sherrill will replace Jenny White, who plans to retire in June.
“Working at Northview has been an opportunity and experience that has pushed me to grow in many areas of my life," Sadler-Sherrill said.
"For that, I will forever be grateful. We have accomplished many things together such as being re-designated as a ‘School To Watch,’ increasing our School Performance Grade, meeting expected growth for the last two years. As I close this chapter at Northview, I am looking forward to joining the Viewmont family where I will serve as the assistant principal for principal Jeff Hodakowski. At Viewmont, I will continue to grow my knowledge and experience on the elementary level which will be new territory for me. I am an avid believer of being a lifelong learner and this opportunity will nourish my desire to continue learning and growing in my craft. I also look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with my young children. Go Viewmont Bears!” said Sadler-Sherrill.
Prior to serving as the principal of Northview, Sadler-Sherrill served HCAM as interim principal and assistant principal. She previously served as an English teacher at Hunter Huss High School and as an English / language arts teacher at Southwest Middle School, both in Gastonia. Her experience with literacy education resulted in her classroom serving as a “model classroom” for balanced literacy in Gaston County.
Sadler-Sherrill earned her undergraduate degree in English from NC Central University in Durham. She graduated from UNC-Charlotte with a master’s degree in school administration and she is currently enrolled in the doctoral program studying education leadership and management with Capella University.
With the position open at Northview Middle, Robert Brown, the current interim principal at Hickory High School, will step into the permanent role as the new principal for Northview. Brown has served in the leadership role at Hickory High School for the entire second semester of 2020.
“I am incredibly excited about leading Northview Middle School. It is an outstanding school with a strong staff, great students and parents, and excellent community support,” said Brown.
“Being a part of Hickory Public Schools has really been a great professional experience. Though I have only been in the district a few months, I have seen that the system and its vision are incredibly strong and something that I am proud to be a part of. The opportunity to lead Hickory High School on an interim basis had a strong professional appeal to me, and the opportunity to have a permanent principalship at Northview is beyond exciting. I cannot wait to meet the staff and other stakeholders… and get started on this new journey."
Brown has experience in all aspects of school leadership. Since 1995, Brown has been actively involved in education. Prior to leading Hickory High School this past semester, he served as the headmaster of Pinnacle Classical Academy in Shelby, assistant principal at Chase Middle School in Forest City, and assistant principal at Crest High School in Boiling Springs.
In addition to classroom teaching experience for the secondary level, Brown currently serves as an adjunct instructor for Cleveland Community College and he taught at Gardner-Webb University.
Brown previously served as the Professional Development Coordinator for the American Institute for History Education in New Jersey and he is a National Board Certified teacher in social studies/history.
Brown also has a passion for athletics, having served as the assistant coach for football at Crest High, as well as the assistant and head coach for track and field at Crest High. Brown was active in athletics during his college years with shot put and discus.
The author of several publications based on history, Brown has contributed to multiple publications and authored “The Streets of Shelby” for a hometown print.
Brown earned two master of arts degrees — one in history from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the other in school administration from Gardner-Webb University. His undergraduate degree was earned in history from UNC-Charlotte.
