Well before the National Organization of Women and Helen Reddy sang “I Am Woman” one woman proved she was every bit the same savvy entrepreneur as her male counterparts. She operated one of the premier furniture companies in Hickory and she did it by starting in an entry-level position. Her name was Nelle Burns and her career exemplifies what an enterprising person (of any gender) can accomplish.
In early 1933 William Cox began a furniture manufacturing operation in west Hickory. It was an odd time to start up a furniture operation in the middle of the Great Depression. But Cox picked a good time to take the plunge. By Christmas of 1935 he was quoted as saying, “this place is almost like a mad house,” referring to the speed at which his furniture company had to work to keep up with demand.
One vital reason Cox Manufacturing worked at top speed in those days was the young woman William Cox hired when he started the company. Nelle Burns went to work as a secretary, or more accurately a “Girl Friday.” The term comes from the era and really means she handled any job her employer needed.
Over the years, she did just that. Miss Burns took on any task that kept the company heading forward. She learned every aspect of the business. So when William Cox passed away in 1952, Nelle and her sister, Frankie Burns, bought the company.
While the move might seem logical today, a woman as the owner of a furniture manufacturing company was unheard of in the 1950s. And yet, she not only kept the business going, she had at least two substantial customers, who ordered furniture for the same residence, the White House. Both First Lady Mamie Eisenhower and Claudia (Lady Bird) Johnson bought pieces during their husband’s terms in office.
Not much is known about Nelle Burns, except that she attended Lenoir-Rhyne College and the University of North Carolina, as well as a business school in Asheville. She sold the company in 1973 but during her tenure she oversaw four major additions to the production capabilities of Cox Manufacturing, quadrupling the size of the plant during her tenure.
Nelle Burns must have been quite a leader, believing in herself and having the confidence to challenge the “old boy” status quo to forge a unique and productive path for herself and her company. Her story is unusual for its time but inspiring in ours as an example of merit no matter what the obstacles.
