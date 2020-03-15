North Carolina had 32 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. That’s up from 24 cases Saturday.
Amy McCauley, communication and marketing director for Catawba County, said the county is continuing to monitor updates on the virus.
No cases had been confirmed in Catawba, Alexander, Burke or Caldwell counties as of Sunday afternoon. The NCDHHS website lists cases in nearby Watauga, Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.
There were nearly 1,700 cases in the United States as of Sunday afternoon and 41 deaths linked to the virus.
On Saturday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper closed all state public schools through March 27. He also banned gatherings of more than 100 people.
School systems in the Hickory region also suspended all school-related extracurricular activities and community events to be held at the schools until at least April 6.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association suspended all interscholastic athletics for middle and high school students through April 6.
Catawba County Schools call emergency board meeting to discuss coronavirus
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education called an emergency meeting for Sunday evening to discuss and approve online learning from home and other topics related to schools closing in North Carolina due to the coronavirus.
The school district initially called for a special meeting to be held today, but Cooper’s announcement Saturday spurred the board to move the meeting one day earlier. The board was to discuss whether today’s meeting is still necessary during the emergency meeting Sunday.
Catawba County Schools board member Cathy Starnes asked the Catawba County community to keep the students and staff in their thoughts and prayers.
