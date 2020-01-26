Collin Anderson, an eighth-grader at River Bend Middle School, won the 2020 Catawba County Schools District Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling “insignia.”

This was Anderson’s third year in the district spelling bee, according to Windy Barham of Catawba County Schools.

Barham said Anderson practices spelling words for one hour each day and that he credited his mom for helping him prepare for the competition.

The runner-up was Lydia Smith, a sixth-grader at Blackburn Elementary.

There were 20 spellers in the competition, according to Barham. “All spellers were calm and poised during the bee,” Barham said. “They showed great sportsmanship towards each other.”

Anderson will move on to the regional round that is scheduled to take place on Feb. 24.

