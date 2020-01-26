Jenkins Elementary, led by Principal Calandra Davis, welcomed members of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education for a recent visit.
Visiting classrooms for a “what’s new” tour combined with a luncheon provided by the Jenkins child nutrition team, the board members and additional guests from the HPS administrative offices, enjoyed meeting with teachers and students representing kindergarten through the fifth grade.
Stopping by in the mall area of the school, Davis shared the colorful “House Wheel” at the center of the space. According to Davis, every student gets to spin the wheel at the start of their enrollment at Jenkins.
The wheel will land on one of four houses: Justice League, Fantastic Four, Avengers, and X-Men. Once they are assigned to a “house,” the students stay with the house for their tenure at Jenkins.
“The house system is aligned to our Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) Behavior Process, a framework adopted to help with positive behavioral interventions and additional support,” explained Davis.
“Students are awarded points for positive behavior; and those points are added to the overall points for their respective houses. Children can redeem their points for rewards once per quarter. Additionally, each house competes for bragging rights at the end of the year and during quarterly celebrations and rewards,” said Davis.
The visiting guests included members of the HPS Board of Education: Vice-Chair Ittiely Carson, and members, Amy Monroe, Beth Meadlock, and Mike Heard. Other guests included: HPS Superintendent Robbie Adell, Assistant Superintendent La’Ronda Whiteside, Director of Federal Programs Timothy Sims, Director of Technology Jeff Tice, Director of Communications Beverly Snowden, and Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Ginger Robertson.
Members of the HPS Board of Education visit one of the district’s nine schools each month for education updates while enjoying lunch with the staff and students.
