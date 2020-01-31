Hickory Public Schools are being released early due to snow, but Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools are on a regular schedule for release, school officials say.
Hickory Public Schools high school students were released around 1 p.m. Friday with the buses going out a 1:30 p.m., Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, said.
Hickory middle school students were released at 1:30 p.m. for pickup and bus riders.
The elementary schools will be released at 2 p.m. for parent pickup and buses.
Newton-Conover City Schools and Catawba County Schools have no plans for early release as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Snow started falling mid-morning and some areas saw accumulation start around noon. The chance of precipitation is supposed to fall through the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Catawba County Schools said in a Facebook post they felt it would be safer for students to be released on time as rain is predicted for 2 p.m.
Caldwell County Schools announced around 1 p.m. that schools would be releasing one hour early today.
