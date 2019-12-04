The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education hosted a ceremony during their meeting on Monday to thank outgoing member Margaret Pope for her service.
Pope served the school board from 2011 to 2019. She decided to not seek reelection.
Pope was given a number of gifts and cards from teachers and students of Hickory Public Schools.
Principals from the schools attended the ceremony to thank Pope.
“We just want to let you know that we are so very grateful for all that you’ve done,” Erin Sigmon, principal of Southwest Primary School, said to Pope.
“You are student-driven,” Jennifer Griffin, principal of Grandview Middle, said. “That means the most to us, so we thank you.”
“(The students) love you when you come to lunch with them, and they want to see you again,” Judy Jolly, principal of Longview Elementary, said.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess was also in attendance at the ceremony and declared Dec. 2 as Margaret Pope day in Hickory.
Guess said Pope played a huge role as a mentor to him when he served as a police officer. “I just want to thank you for what you did,” Guess said to Pope. “I know you did it out of love, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant presented Pope with the Hickory Night Stick Award. “(The award) is symbolic of the hard work of the men and women who have served as leaders in our community,” he said.
After the ceremony, Pope’s replacement on the board, Mike Heard, took the oath of office. He will represent Ward 4. Incumbents Amy Monroe and Bryan Graham also took the oath of office.
Graham and Ittiely Carson were both unanimously voted to remain as chair and vice-chair of the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.