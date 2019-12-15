Ten students from Hickory Public Schools were recently selected as the winning illustrators for the annual HPS Holiday Card competition.
Each year, the school district's Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Adell, opens up the competition to all students in the district.
With winning illustrators from eight schools, covering primary, elementary, middle and high school, including two winners from Hickory High -- rounding out the total number to 10 students, the holiday card illustrators were invited to be recognized at the December meeting of the board of education.
In addition to receiving a "Certificate of Achievement" signed by the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Bryan Graham, and Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Adell, each student received a framed copy of their artwork from Beverly Snowden, director of communications. Snowden shared the winning art with members of the audience --- as everyone viewed the colorful images with a resounding echo of oohs and awes.
The winning design was illustrated by Hickory High freshman, Arlet Mendoza-Perez and is featured on the cover of the 2019 HPS Holiday Card.
Other district winners include: Jenkins Elementary- Maria Soberanes; Longview Elementary- Rainey Phillips; Oakwood Elementary- Carson Fincher; Southwest Primary- Esther Torres; Viewmont Elementary - Radiyah Mumed; Grandview Middle - Anneliese Montgomery; Northview Middle - Paula Rosales-Mellado; Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High (HCAM) - Sarah Scott; and Hickory High, Isabella Negrete-Ortega. All of these additional winning images are included inside the colorful card.
To view these, scroll to the bottom of this article.
The HPS Holiday Card is mailed to 115 school districts across North Carolina, as well as several community partners. This annual competition is an exciting tradition at Hickory Public Schools, one that has been celebrated for decades.
This article was updated to include more student artwork.
