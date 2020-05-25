Gardner-Webb University recently recognized undergraduate students for academic excellence and outstanding service and leadership. Winners of these awards exemplify the University’s core values of faith, service and leadership in their classrooms and communities, according to a press release from the university.
In honor of the award, each student may choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book will be inscribed with the student’s name and the date of the award presentation.
The following students from Catawba County, N.C., received recognition.
• Bryan Morales-Gonzalez, of Newton, N.C., received the Wallace Carpenter Management Information Systems Award named in memory of Professor Wallace Carpenter, who started the Management Information Systems program at Gardner-Webb. The recipient of the award is recognized for his outstanding academic performance, excellent analytical, personal, and leadership skills, high moral standards, and significant contributions to his field during his career at Gardner-Webb.
• Karely Chavez-Callejas, of Hickory, N.C., was presented with the Student Recruitment Ambassadors Scholarship Award. The admissions staff of the Traditional Undergraduate Program annually recognizes students who volunteer their time to take prospective students and their families on tours, talk about student life, entertain large groups, and most of all, act as wonderful representatives of the University.
• Katie Furr, of Hickory, N.C., was presented the Senior English Major award for excellence in grades, character, leadership ability, and creativity.
Located in the North Carolina foothills, Gardner-Webb University is a private, Christian, liberal arts university. Gardner-Webb emphasizes a strong student-centered experience and rigorous academics to prepare students to become effective leaders within the global community. Ignite your future at Gardner-Webb.edu.
