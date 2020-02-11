While there have been no confirmed cases of the new type of coronavirus in North Carolina, the state and local health departments have guidance on the illness and how to prevent it.
The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus that was first reported in December in Wuhan, China. It can be spread from person to person and has infected thousands in China. There have been 12 confirmed cases in the U.S. and 68 tests are pending, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
How many people are being tested in each state is not released by the CDC. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Catawba County Public Health do not release that information either, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
If or when a person is under investigation for coronavirus, Catawba County Public Health will take special precautions, Killian said.
For individuals hoping to take care against infection, people should take similar steps to preventing the flu, the Catawba County Public Health advises -- wash your hands, cover your mouth when sneezing and coughing, avoid close contact with anyone showing signs of respiratory illness.
The state also has a helpline for any questions about coronavirus. Call 1-866-462-3821, email ncresponse@dhhs.nc.gov or chat online at www.ncpoisoncontrol.org.
