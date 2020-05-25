Gardner-Webb University recognizes Catawba County students
Gardner-Webb University recently recognized undergraduate students for academic excellence and outstanding service and leadership. Winners of these awards exemplify the University’s core values of faith, service and leadership in their classrooms and communities, according to a press release from the university.
In honor of the award, each student may choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book will be inscribed with the student’s name and the date of the award presentation.
The following students from Catawba County, N.C., received recognition.
» Bryan Morales-Gonzalez, of Newton, N.C., received the Wallace Carpenter Management Information Systems Award named in memory of Professor Wallace Carpenter, who started the Management Information Systems program at Gardner-Webb. The recipient of the award is recognized for his outstanding academic performance, excellent analytical, personal, and leadership skills, high moral standards, and significant contributions to his field during his career at Gardner-Webb.
» Karely Chavez-Callejas, of Hickory, N.C., was presented with the Student Recruitment Ambassadors Scholarship Award. The admissions staff of the Traditional Undergraduate Program annually recognizes students who volunteer their time to take prospective students and their families on tours, talk about student life, entertain large groups, and most of all, act as wonderful representatives of the University.
» Katie Furr, of Hickory, N.C., was presented the Senior English Major award for excellence in grades, character, leadership ability, and creativity.
Located in the North Carolina foothills, Gardner-Webb University is a private, Christian, liberal arts university. Gardner-Webb emphasizes a strong student-centered experience and rigorous academics to prepare students to become effective leaders within the global community. Ignite your future at Gardner-Webb.edu.
Area students named to Dean’s List at Mars HillMars Hill University recognized 382 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Among them are:
» Jocelyn Selby Baughman of Valdese
» Andrew M. Juhnke of Valdese
» Mason R. Fox of Taylorsville
»Anuchar Ngamhuy of Sherrills Ford
» Katelyn Suzanne Crutcher of Newton
» Monica Renee Thomas of Morganton
» Amy Gaochee Vang of Morganton
» William Zamari Brawley of Morganton
» Annastasia C. Shell of Hudson
» Ryan Hunter Adams of Hiddenite
» Jared Michael Mathewson of Granite Falls
» Nicholas Scott Hoffman of Conover
» Emily Bree Wilson of Conover
» Morgan Faith Hall of Connelly Springs
» Chase C. Clanton of Hickory
