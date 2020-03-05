Before CVCC, before Lenoir-Rhyne University, before Hickory even had a school system, it had a college for women. In an era when many men looked upon an educated woman as dangerous, Hickory sponsored an institution of higher learning, exclusively for the woman.
Claremont Female College began because Newton resident Lavinia Wilfong believed in the idea. She was a gutsy woman in her own right; a wealthy landowner who single-handedly outsmarted Union troops on their way through Catawba County at the end of the Civil War. She convinced the president of Catawba College (located in Newton at the time) to help create what was seen by some as a radical concept. The new, private institution of higher learning was envisioned to be the “Wellesley of the South,” a reference to an all-women’s liberal arts college started 10 years earlier in Massachusetts.
On the hill where the Salt Block now stands, Claremont College opened its doors in the fall of 1880. The curriculum offered 14 programs of study including English, literature, science, philosophy, mathematics, music, art, oratory and, of course, history. The college also offered classes in practical skills like typing, bookkeeping and shorthand.
In keeping with the Victorian Era, a strict dress code was required with white dress “uniforms” that touched the ground. Gentlemen callers were only allowed with permission from parents and only on Friday between 4 and 6 p.m. The rules were strict, including the following stipulation: “No student is permitted to indulge in eating between meals. Boxes of eatables, or nuts and candies from home are not permitted to be received, and any student known to receive a box in a clandestine way will be dismissed from the institution.” The administration explained by saying, “Young women ought to know that students do not live to eat, but eat to live.”
Catawba College’s president Rev. A.S. Vaughan explained the no-nonsense philosophy, saying the college wanted “a woman trained with higher idea of her important mission of life than to spend money on dress, to wiggle in the ballroom and to make a show in society.” He called such a student “a pitiable example of human folly.”
Wilfong and Vaughan hoped to attract backers for the college from the North where Wellesley and other female colleges were located, but the gifts never came and the school struggled to retain superior faculty. Over the years, a number of instructors with credentials that included European training and professional experience taught young women who themselves went on to substantial careers. After 35 years though, the financial woes of the college were too much. The last graduate received her degree in the spring of 1916.
The trustees of Claremont College offered the seven-acre site of their abandoned dream to the city of Hickory, which by that time had a school system, and accepted the offer with the requirement that the site be used for “educational purposes.” It was. By 1925, a new high school stood on the property that once sported a college. The new school even took the name of the old: Claremont, and continued for almost 50 years as one of the system’s two high schools, the other being Ridgeview.
While Claremont College did not survive, its influence is still felt. The arts program at the school, with its the concerts and recitals, created an atmosphere that echoes through the years. It answers the question of why the arts thrive so well in Hickory, some in the very spot where the college once stood. While the past may be a winding road to whom we once were, it explains who we have become. Whether we know it or not, our DNA includes Claremont College.
