The Hickory Public Schools Education Foundation will host a Back-to-School Benefit Bash on Aug. 24 at Market on Main in Hickory to celebrate the start of a new school year and raise money for Hickory Public Schools classrooms.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the classrooms,” Sandi Fotheringham, executive director of the Hickory Public Schools Education Foundation, said. “Over the past five years, the Foundation has awarded $136,000 in grants to HPS educators for classroom projects and instructional needs. So the funds raised from this evening event contribute to a wonderful cause.”
The event is open to the entire adult community, 21 and older, according to a release from Hickory Public Schools.
The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef John Duke, owner of Market on Main, and Chef Ruben Cazares, the release said. In addition, the evening will include a raffle, special “apple” signature drinks, cash bar, and a DJ — with music for dancing.
“This can be a busy time for adults — educators, parents, and businesses; but everyone deserves a night to relax and enjoy a fun evening that celebrates education while enjoying an ‘adult’ evening with community friends,” Fotheringham said.
“We look forward to seeing a great turnout from our adult community from throughout Catawba County and beyond,” Harriett Jeffords, president of the HPS Education Foundation, said.
Tickets are available now and may be purchased online at hickoryb2sbash.eventbrite.com or by contacting Sandi Fotheringham at 828-320-9429. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 for two.
The event will be 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.