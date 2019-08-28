NEWTON —Newton is developing a new economic development strategy and needs your help.
The Newton Business Advisory Committee, with input from citizens, developed a list of priority initiatives that will spur economic growth. After brainstorming on a wide range of topics that impact the economy, the committee narrowed the list to strategies that the city can either take a leadership role in or facilitate.
A public survey asks you to rank a list of economic development initiatives in order to determine community priorities. Responses are confidential. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZJNSSMD or by visiting www.newtonnc.gov and clicking “Strategic Growth Plan Survey” in the In the News section of the homepage.
Newton adopted its first strategic growth plan in 2015 with the goal of helping Newton City Council, city staff, and residents work together to establish a vision for Newton’s future with concrete objectives to be accomplished over time. Since 2015, many of the recommendations outlined in the plan have been implemented
For more information, contact Alex Frick at africk@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4266.
