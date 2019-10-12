Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) ended their year-long 50th anniversary celebration with an event on Saturday in Newton.
To view more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
Special recognition was given to the founders of ECCCM, proclamations from local cities and Catawba County and state recognition from NC Representative Mitchell Setzer.
ECCCM, a Catawba County United Way partner agency, provides assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation and financial coaching.
