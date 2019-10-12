20191013_hdr_news_ecccmanniversary_p1.JPG

Emily Willis/Hickory Daily Record: Community members gathered at ECCCM headquarters in Newton on Saturday afternoon to pray for the continued success of the ministry, non-profit organization and to celebrate their 50 years of service to the community.

Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) ended their year-long 50th anniversary celebration with an event on Saturday in Newton.

Special recognition was given to the founders of ECCCM, proclamations from local cities and Catawba County and state recognition from NC Representative Mitchell Setzer. 

ECCCM, a Catawba County United Way partner agency, provides assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation and financial coaching. 

