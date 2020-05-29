East-West all-star games canceled for 2020, virtual coaching clinics planned

Hibriten’s Avery Keller was among the area players invited to participate for the West team in the boys’ basketball game, with East Lincoln’s Justin Kuthan also being picked. Statesville’s Sonny Scholfield was to serve as a coach for the West.

Hickory’s Izzi Wood was set to play for the West squad in the girls’ soccer game, and she would have been joined by Lake Norman Charter’s Kasey Hahn and Ayden Yates and Watauga’s Lily Suyao. Hibriten’s Shea Bridges was selected to coach for the West.

In the boys’ soccer game, Newton-Conover’s Jon Joplin would have played for the West team alongside East Lincoln twins Chase Gilley and Logan Gilley.

As for football participants, they included Hibriten’s Jacob Clark and Alexander Central’s Steven Montgomery, along with North Lincoln’s Joe Elberti and Jake Soorus, as members of the West squad. St. Stephens’ Wayne Hicks was selected to serve on the West’s coaching staff.

Games were scheduled to be held July 20-22 in Greensboro in conjunction with the annual NCCA Coaches Clinic. The contests feature some of the top high school seniors from the western part of N.C. against their counterparts from the eastern portion of the state.