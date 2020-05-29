East-West all-star games canceled for 2020, virtual coaching clinics planned

GREENSBORO — Catawba County and the surrounding area recently had several athletes selected to play in various East-West All-Star games this summer, but like many events in this day and age, nothing seems to be for certain. The North Carolina Coaches Association announced Thursday that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual basketball, soccer and football contests as well as the accompanying coaching clinics have been canceled for 2020.
The events were scheduled to take place in July, but the NCCA Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the games, which are currently set to return next year. The coaching clinics will be moved to a virtual platform this year.
“Due to current unknowns regarding the COVID-19 virus, government regulations and concerns about possible loss of normal physical conditioning, the NCCA has chosen not to jeopardize the health of the coaches, players and staff or the players’ upcoming college opportunities,” the NCCA said in a press release. “At this writing, there exist no places to practice due to closures, and Governor (Roy) Cooper still has gyms closed. Furthermore, decisions about cancelling or fulfilling some contracts have to be made prior to the scheduled June 26 governor’s announcement.”
Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell was slated to represent the West squad in the girls’ basketball game along with other area players including Freedom’s Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise and Watauga’s Brooke Byrd. West Caldwell’s Brad Mangum was to serve as a coach for the West.
Hibriten’s Avery Keller was among the area players invited to participate for the West team in the boys’ basketball game, with East Lincoln’s Justin Kuthan also being picked. Statesville’s Sonny Scholfield was to serve as a coach for the West.
Hickory’s Izzi Wood was set to play for the West squad in the girls’ soccer game, and she would have been joined by Lake Norman Charter’s Kasey Hahn and Ayden Yates and Watauga’s Lily Suyao. Hibriten’s Shea Bridges was selected to coach for the West.
In the boys’ soccer game, Newton-Conover’s Jon Joplin would have played for the West team alongside East Lincoln twins Chase Gilley and Logan Gilley.
As for football participants, they included Hibriten’s Jacob Clark and Alexander Central’s Steven Montgomery, along with North Lincoln’s Joe Elberti and Jake Soorus, as members of the West squad. St. Stephens’ Wayne Hicks was selected to serve on the West’s coaching staff.
Games were scheduled to be held July 20-22 in Greensboro in conjunction with the annual NCCA Coaches Clinic. The contests feature some of the top high school seniors from the western part of N.C. against their counterparts from the eastern portion of the state.
Phil Weaver, executive director of the NCCA, said the organization had emailed all the players who had accepted invitations to play in the annual all-star games, as well as their parents, and offered them the opportunity to come back next year and be introduced at halftime of the games. Additionally, he said this year’s players would receive the medal that each player receives at the East-West banquet, a T-shirt and a copy of this year’s program.
Note: Players and coaches listed are those selected from the three area athletic conferences — the South Fork 2A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!