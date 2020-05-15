For more than 50 years Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry has provided a compassionate hand up to those in need in Catawba County. Now, two organizations are partnering to support ECCCM’s mission.
Duke Energy, through its Duke Energy Foundation, and Shurtape Technologies, LLC, have partnered to provide a $30,000 donation to ECCCM in support of COVID-19 relief efforts in Catawba County, according to a press release.
The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic fallout have substantially increased demand for its crisis assistance services. The joint gift from Duke Energy and Shurtape is one way the organizations are endeavoring to mitigate the adverse impacts of the pandemic across the state.
“ECCCM is grateful for strong community support during crisis situations like we are experiencing with the coronavirus,” said Robert C. Silber, director of ECCCM. “Through the partnership between Duke Energy and Shurtape, ECCCM is better equipped to provide critical crisis assistance services to the many families in our community that have been impacted by the spread of COVID-19, keeping them secure in their homes, with utilities on and food in their pantries.”
Stephen Shuford, vice chairman for STM Industries, Inc., the parent company of Shurtape Technologies, is thankful for the opportunity to lend a helping hand to ECCCM.
“Duke Energy and Shurtape have a long history of supporting the communities in which we operate, and never has there been a time of greater need than the present,” Shuford said. “ECCCM’s excellent reputation for providing vital crisis assistance to needy households makes them a great partner for directing these incremental dollars to the families that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”
Based in Hickory, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates, China and Australia, according to the release.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at www.duke-energy.com/foundation.
