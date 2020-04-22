The 2020 NFL draft will be historic. Not only will the draft have virtual selections, but Lenoir-Rhyne senior football player Kyle Dugger is primed to become the highest drafted player in school history.
Dugger is poised to become the ninth NFL draft pick in Bears history and the first since John Milem, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round in 2000. Milem is the highest draft pick since the AFL-NFL merger in 1966, having gone to San Francisco with the 150th overall pick.
L-R’s Harold Bullard was selected by the Baltimore Colts in the ninth round of the 1958 NFL draft at No. 106 overall. Meanwhile, Dugger is pegged by most as a top-50 prospect.
Dugger became the only Division II player to be invited to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the only DII athlete to work out at the NFL scouting combine. After strong showings in both, he began to rise up draft boards. Most have Dugger ranked as one of the top five safeties in the draft and the majority of mock drafts have him as a mid-second round pick.
Dugger can slot in at either the linebacker or safety positions at the next level. Along with that defensive versatility, he is a weapon on special teams as the best punt returner in the 100-year history of L-R football.
Dugger’s 929 punt return yards are the most in team history and his 534 in 2018 rank as the most in a single season in program history. He returned multiple punts for touchdowns in the same game on two separate occasions, becoming the first player in L-R history to do that.
Dugger won the Cliff Harris Award, which is given to the best defensive player in DII. On top of being a consensus All-American, he was a three-time all-conference selection.
Showing how dynamic he is with the ball in his hands, Dugger scored on a punt return, interception return and fumble return in his college career.
The NFL draft will take place over three days, with the first round taking place tonight from 8 to 11:30 p.m., the second and third rounds scheduled for Friday from 7 to 11:30 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 set for Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will have coverage of the draft.
