Three Conover residents were charged following a search of a home where heroin and firearms were confiscated by law officers.
Catawba County deputies seized 18 grams of heroin, two firearms and narcotics paraphernalia on April 17 on East Ridge Drive.
John Randolph Howell, Richard Lee Morris and Tina Carol Huffman were arrested in conjunction with this investigation, according to the release.
Howell, 51, a resident of East Ridge Drive, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for distributing controlled substances, possession of firearm by felon, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Howell was issued a $30,000 secured bond.
Morris, 54, also a resident of East Ridge Drive, was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession of heroin, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Morris was issued a $52,000 secured bond.
Huffman, 48, also a resident of East Ridge Drive, has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for distributing controlled substance, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Huffman was issued an $18,000 secured bond.
Catawba County’s Special Tactics and Response (S.T.A.R.) team accompanied by investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG), investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics division and investigators with Newton Police Department’s narcotics division executed the warrant and searched the premises.
“Great work by the STAR team and all of the SEG and narcotics investigators involved in this investigation,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. “We are also appreciative of the assistance offered by the Newton Police Department. These collaborative efforts have resulted in a positive outcome for everyone who lives in the East Ridge Drive area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.