A Granite Falls man will serve a prison sentence after being convicted for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
Skyler Lee Obrien, 32, will spend six to eight years in prison following his conviction during Caldwell County Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 5. He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, according to the release.
Officers from the Hudson Police Department responded to a call at a residence on Feb. 22, 2018, and were told by a resident that Obrien was hiding in a bedroom of the home. He had outstanding arrest warrants for probation violations, according to the release.
When officers arrived and found Obrien, several items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana were found in his pants' pockets. A search of Obrien’s backpack yielded a plastic bag containing a white, glass-hard material, according to the release.
The North Carolina State Crime Lab analyzed the material and determined it to be 41.47 grams of methamphetamine.
Daniel A. Kuehnert, a Superior Court Judge from Burke County, sentenced Obrien to an incarceration period in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections after he entered a guilty plea, according to the release.
Officer C.J. Curtis and Detective Sergeant Scott Lovins investigated the case for Hudson Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer C. Mathews prosecuted the matter for the state.