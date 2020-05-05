Victor Popan collected many friends over his 67 years. When he died on April 10, his family wanted him to feel their love. The 50-person limit to funeral services due to COVID-19 wouldn’t do it.
Instead, Popan’s family and Carl Jenkins, funeral director of Jenkins Funeral Home, brainstormed how to give Popan the remembrance he deserved. That’s when the idea of a drive-thru visitation was born, Popan’s son Victor Popan said.
“We just came up with it just right there on the spot,” he said. “We were just bouncing ideas and thought, ‘What if we just had people come by in their cars for about an hour.’”
On April 14, dozens of cars filled with grieving friends and loved ones rolled through Jenkins Funeral Home’s carport one by one, stopping to greet and comfort the Popan family and say goodbye to Popan in an open casket.
“I think under the circumstances it was really good because we were able to have everyone come by and pay their respects,” Victor Popan said. “Even though they couldn’t come and hug they still were able to come by. It was awesome under the circumstances.”
The people in each car stopped to talk with the Popans while Jenkins Funeral Home staff wrote down their names in a register as a keepsake for the Popans.
The turnout was even bigger than the family expected, son Victor Popan said.
“It was very important, especially for my dad,” he said. “He was a deacon of a church. He had a lot of friends.”
Popan also got to know friends through construction, which he worked in his entire life, his son said.
After the drive-thru service, the family had a graveside service of fewer than 50 people.
The Popan family wasn’t prepared for dealing with Popan’s death during the pandemic. He had a weak heart, but they weren’t expecting his passing, which made it all the more difficult to navigate his funeral service, his son said. The drive-thru parade of friends and family brought some normalcy in a difficult time, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.