11th Birthday

Olivia Andreasson celebrated her 11th birthday at home on Tuesday as family and friends drove by her house and waved at her. She couldn't have a birthday party due to social distancing measures brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

Olivia Andreasson turned 11 on Tuesday without a birthday party.

With North Carolina in a pandemic state of emergency, the family chose not to hold a traditional get-together.

But her mom, Dana, was determined to celebrate in some way. “I posted on Facebook and sent texts to see if people would be interested in doing a ‘drive by’ to celebrate Olivia’s birthday,” she said.

Olivia’s friends and family showed up at their Hickory home around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. “They made signs, sang songs, honked horns,” Dana said. “We had about 15 cars in all as well as neighbors walking by with well wishes.”

Dana’s plan to celebrate her daughter’s birthday was a huge success in Olivia’s eyes. “When everyone left Olivia looked at me and said, ‘Wow, what a rush,’” she said. “It was a great way to celebrate and honestly it will be hard to beat it!”

