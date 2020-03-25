Olivia Andreasson turned 11 on Tuesday without a birthday party.
With North Carolina in a pandemic state of emergency, the family chose not to hold a traditional get-together.
But her mom, Dana, was determined to celebrate in some way. “I posted on Facebook and sent texts to see if people would be interested in doing a ‘drive by’ to celebrate Olivia’s birthday,” she said.
Olivia’s friends and family showed up at their Hickory home around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. “They made signs, sang songs, honked horns,” Dana said. “We had about 15 cars in all as well as neighbors walking by with well wishes.”
Dana’s plan to celebrate her daughter’s birthday was a huge success in Olivia’s eyes. “When everyone left Olivia looked at me and said, ‘Wow, what a rush,’” she said. “It was a great way to celebrate and honestly it will be hard to beat it!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.