VALDESE - The annual Valdese “Treats in the Streets” will be held on Oct. 31 beginning at 4 p.m. in the downtown area. Every year for Halloween the Valdese Merchant’s Association partners with the town of Valdese to hold this community event.
Local merchants hand out candy from 4-6 p.m. A special performance will be presented on Main Street in front of the Wells Fargo parking lot by the Silver Sneakers Dancers.
Best costume winners will be presented with a special medal, trophy and cash prize.
For more information, call 828-879-2129 or go to visitvaldese.com.
