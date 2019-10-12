VALDESE - The annual Valdese “Treats in the Streets” will be held on Oct. 31 beginning at 4 p.m. in the downtown area. Every year for Halloween the Valdese Merchant’s Association partners with the town of Valdese to hold this community event.

Local merchants hand out candy from 4-6 p.m. A special performance will be presented on Main Street in front of the Wells Fargo parking lot by the Silver Sneakers Dancers. 

Best costume winners will be presented with a special medal, trophy and cash prize.

For more information, call 828-879-2129 or go to visitvaldese.com.

