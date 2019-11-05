First Avenue NW in downtown Hickory will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for resurfacing, according to a press release from the city of Hickory.

The half of First Avenue NW closest to Second Street SW will be resurfaced on Wednesday. The second half of the road, the part closest to Third Street SW, will be resurfaced the following day, according to the release.

The street will reopen at the end of each day, according to the release. Work zones and detours will be established and clearly marked, according to the release.

The street resurfacing is part of the downtown streetscape project. For more information, contact the city of Hickory at 828-323-7412.

