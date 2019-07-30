December 25 is a little less than five months away, but at the Family Guidance Center in Hickory, Christmas is in July.
On Wednesday, the Family Guidance Center will be holding a supply drive to restock the Battered Women's Shelter with needed essentials. The shelter can house up to eight families at a time.
Consumer Credit Counseling Services Director Tonya Rathbone said the shelter has been full recently, with new calls coming in every day from women looking for help.
“There’s been a lot of highly publicized domestic violence incidents in the last few years,” Rathbone said, adding she thinks this has led a lot more women to make the decision to try to leave their abusive situation.
More recently, an Alexander County man was charged with murdering his ex-wife and her two children in June. The woman had filed a domestic violence protection order against him in January, according to previous Hickory Daily Record reports.
While the shelter has been at capacity most days, Rathbone says there’s a team on standby ready to help a woman or family in need find somewhere else to go.
“Most of our clients who come here come with literally nothing,” Rathbone said.
That’s where the shelter’s supply closet steps in.
Right now, the shelter is in need of twin-size sheets, cleaning products, black trash bags, 20x20 air filters, protective pillow covers, plastic full-size and twin-size mattress covers, toilet paper, twin-size mattress pads, paper towels, hand soap, dishwasher detergent tabs, gas cards for clients, Food Lion gift cards, disinfecting wipes and Kleenex.
“To house one client, it costs $544 per month, when people donate these items it really helps offset the cost,” Rathbone said.
In addition to the items, the center is always looking for community volunteers willing to help keep the building up.
Rathbone said someone recently volunteered to repair the gate to the shelter’s private parking lot. Now, the building could use some roof work.
Another way the community can help, is by donating items to and shopping at the Purple Ribbon Thrift Store located at 360 U.S. Highway 70 SW in Hickory. Profits from the store go directly back to the shelter.
Items for Christmas in July can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Family Guidance Center at 17 Highway 70 SE in Hickory.
For more information on Christmas in July, visit fgcservices.com, visit their Facebook page or call 828-322-1400.
For 24-hour crisis assistance, call 828-228-1787.