Discovery High celebrates 51 graduating seniors; They earned over $9 million in scholarships

Discovery High School celebrated its 2020 seniors with a graduation ceremony at Corinth Reformed United Church in Hickory Thursday evening.
To view more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
Student Senate President Brooks Kahn gave a speech to the graduates during the ceremony. He sported a Virginia Tech face mask, the college he plans to attend. He also received the Naval ROTC scholarship.
“I know this year hasn’t gone how we would have liked it — especially towards the end — but instead of looking at the bad, let’s look at all the good that has happened,” Kahn said. “First and foremost, Mason beat leukemia!”
Car horns erupted multiple times as Kahn recounted the four-year journey of the 2020 graduates. “We have all had some truly good times together, and made some of the best memories,” Kahn continued.
Although their high school careers are officially over, Kahn assured his graduating class that this isn’t the end. “It’s just the end of high school; not the end of us,” he said. “Our time at Discovery has brought us all closer together.”
Principal Shane Whitener said it was complicated to plan a socially distanced graduation ceremony, but he is thankful that everything worked out. “It was a little complicated once we heard that we weren’t going to be able to have the traditional ceremony, but we also knew our graduating class was small,” he said.
Teachers and staff members came up with the idea to hold the ceremony in the parking lot of Corinth Reformed United Church in Hickory. Cars with graduates and immediate family members were spaced out, and graduates exited the vehicles to walk over — six feet apart — to receive their diplomas.
“They’ve worked hard,” Whitener said of the graduates. “This has been a tough situation for them. Being able to do something special for them is the way we wanted to send them off.”
The school had 51 graduating seniors. These students earned a total of $9.3 million in scholarships, while collectively spending more than 10,000 hours serving their community.
Of the 51 students, 32 will be attending a four-year university, 14 will attend a community college, one plans to enter the U.S. military, and four students are planning a gap year.
A number of students were recognized for their academic achievements, including: 18 students who graduated with Summa Cum Laude Latin honors, or achieving a weighted GPA of 4.25 or higher; 10 students graduating with Magna Cum Laude Latin honors, or achieving a weighted GPA of 4.0 or higher; and another 10 students graduating with Cum Laude Latin honors, or achieving a weighted GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Discovery High graduation 2020 (1).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (2).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (3).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (4).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (5).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (6).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (7).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (8).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (9).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (10).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (11).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (12).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (13).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (14).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (15).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (16).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (17).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (18).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (19).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (20).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (21).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (22).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (23).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (24).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (25).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (26).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (27).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (28).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (29).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (30).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (31).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (32).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (33).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (34).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (35).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (36).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (37).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (38).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (39).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (40).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (41).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (42).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (43).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (44).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (45).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (46).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (47).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (48).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (49).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (50).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (51).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (52).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (53).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (54).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (55).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (56).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (57).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (58).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (59).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (60).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (61).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (62).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (63).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (64).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (65).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (66).JPG
Discovery High graduation 2020 (67).JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!