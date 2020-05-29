Discovery High celebrates 51 graduating seniors; They earned over $9 million in scholarships

Discovery High School celebrated its 2020 seniors with a graduation ceremony at Corinth Reformed United Church in Hickory Thursday evening.

To view more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.

Student Senate President Brooks Kahn gave a speech to the graduates during the ceremony. He sported a Virginia Tech face mask, the college he plans to attend. He also received the Naval ROTC scholarship.

“I know this year hasn’t gone how we would have liked it — especially towards the end — but instead of looking at the bad, let’s look at all the good that has happened,” Kahn said. “First and foremost, Mason beat leukemia!”

Car horns erupted multiple times as Kahn recounted the four-year journey of the 2020 graduates. “We have all had some truly good times together, and made some of the best memories,” Kahn continued.

Although their high school careers are officially over, Kahn assured his graduating class that this isn’t the end. “It’s just the end of high school; not the end of us,” he said. “Our time at Discovery has brought us all closer together.”