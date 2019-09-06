HICKORY — Work with Catawba Science Center staff and volunteers to design, construct, and build your 1-pound combat robot. Over the course of five weeks you will learn all of the basics to build your own combat robot with skills such as 3D printing, CAD software, and more.
During the last class you’ll get to put your robot to the test and after the class is over the robot is yours to keep. This class is designed for parents and children to participate in together.
This session’s classes will be held on Sundays, Sept. 15 and 29, Oct. 13 and 27, and Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at Catawba Science Center in the Inventors Workshop.
The cost for Tech Club: Combat Robots is $325 for members and $375 for non-members. The cost of the course includes all materials and supplies needed. Spaces are limited and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Catawba Science Center at 828-322-8169 or visit www.CatawbaScience.org.
