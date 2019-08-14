A Hickory woman was arrested and charged after leading deputies on a chase through Old Fort in a local resident’s stolen SUV, authorities said Wednesday.
Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Revonda Nicole Mathis, 23, address listed as Wildwood Drive in Hickory, with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, speeding, reckless driving to endanger and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, Watson was on patrol on Bat Cave Road in Old Fort and spotted a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been reported stolen from Duanne and Barbara Coursey of Parker Padgett Road.
When Watson attempted to stop the SUV, the driver, later identified as Mathis, sped up and led him on a pursuit.
Mathis was apprehended a short time later at an Old Fort gas station and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The stolen Trailblazer was recovered but had been damaged.
Mathis’ bond was set at $35,000.
In addition to the charges in McDowell County, Mathis has upcoming court dates scheduled for driving while license revoked in Catawba, Caldwell, Buncombe and Burke counties.
She’s also accused of speeding, driving left of center, reckless driving, hit and run and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance in several of these same counties.