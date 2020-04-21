A Claremont resident was arrested after police found meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

A deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate in the 3000 block of East Maiden Road. During the stop the driver, Thomas Lowell Messer, 42, of Claremont was found to be in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine and $12,000.

Messer was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He was issued a $15,000 bond.

“Outstanding work by our deputy,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. “Taking these drugs and the money attached to them off of our streets is vital to deterring drug activity in our county.”

