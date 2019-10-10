HICKORY – The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about depression and antidepressants. VayaHealth’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will present two training sessions during the program.
The first session, “Depression: From Surviving to Thriving,” will be at 10 a.m. This hidden epidemic is underdiagnosed and undertreated in older adults, leading to increased suicide rates. This evidence-informed course examines causes of depression, symptoms, treatment and caregiver tips that are relevant for older adults.
The second session, “Antidepressants: Not Just for Depression” will be at 11 a.m. In this session, participants learn from evidence-informed material and discussion about the use, side effects and complications of antidepressant medications and apply this knowledge in the safe administration of medications.
Contact hours are available on the day of the program.
Advanced registration is required for this program. To register, call 828-304-0500 ext. 7235 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. All library programs are free and open to the public.
