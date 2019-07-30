Depot authority accepts land donation valued at $40,000

The Newton Depot Authority received a land donation from Robinson Builders Mart. The group plans to sell the land and use the proceeds to make improvements at the Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum in Newton.
Newton Depot Authority, along with the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, operates the Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum in Newton. The authority is a non-profit organization.
The organization plans to liquidate the land donation, which includes two lots in Catawba County and one in Caldwell County. The total tax value for all three properties is $40,400.
Thomas Warlick, vice-chairman of the Newton Depot Authority board of directors, said the money will be used to construct a new plaza area, extend the existing rail yard northward to Thirteenth Street, and move heavy rail cars, in addition to other needs that may crop up.
The donation announcement was made by D. Joe Long, chairman of the Newton Depot Authority board of directors, and Debbie Robinson and Pam Robinson McGuire, daughters of the late Cecil Leon Robinson and owners of Robinson Builders Mart.
Cecil Leon Robinson’s daughters became the owners of Robinson Builders Mart after their father passed away in 2012. Debbie Robinson said her father was an early supporter of restoring the Newton Depot and even sold building supplies to the nonprofit at a discounted price, according to a Newton Depot Authority press release.
The Southeastern Narrow Gauge and Short Line Museum is open Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public. The museum houses a collection of vintage railroad equipment that dates as far back as the era of Reconstruction, according to its website. The museum's website also notes that a t the center of the four-acre campus in Newton is an authentic Southern Railway depot, built in 1924. The depot houses an indoor museum, offices, and rental facilities.
Similar gifts of in-kind property are welcomed, along with gifts of cash or securities, according to the release. For more information, call 980-858-4266.