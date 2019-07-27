Jax Biggers

Crawdads’ Jax Biggers (2) looks to make contact with a pitch in this file photo. Biggers finished a double short of the first cycle in team history in a 6-4 loss to the Asheville Tourists Friday at L.P. Frans Stadium.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

Niko Decolati singled three times as the Asheville Tourists beat the Hickory Crawdads 6-4 on Friday at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Hickory cut the deficit to 5-4 in the seventh after Josh Jung hit an RBI single, bringing home Jax Biggers.

Asheville answered in the next half-inning when Willie MacIver hit an RBI single, bringing home Grant Lavigne.

Asheville right-hander Eris Filpo (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ronny Henriquez (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.

Biggers was a double short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Crawdads. Jung singled three times.

