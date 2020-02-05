Passionate. A great friend. Irreplaceable.
These are some of the words that Mark Story’s friends and family use to describe him.
Story, chief executive officer of K-64, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. He was 52.
Catawba County Commissioner Sherry Butler, a K-64 board member, said she had known Story for approximately 25 years.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of Mark Story,” Butler said. “He can’t be replaced. He had such a passion for education.”
Story had been CEO of K-64 since September 2017. Butler said he was an advocate for education. “The impact he made here in Catawba County will be felt for years to come,” she said.
“Mark wanted to help all students, but he was a very behind-the-scenes person,” Butler continued. “If a student was facing an obstacle in their education, Mark would work with them to overcome whatever was in their way.”
Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College, said he was fortunate to work alongside Story.
“Mark loved his family, made a difference for the thousands of young people he encouraged to be their best and inspired all of us that had the fortune to work with him,” he said. “Mark Story simply got things done if he thought it would help someone.”
Catawba County Economic Development Corporation Director Scott Millar, who also serves as an ex officio on the K-64 board, said Story’s death leaves a “huge hole.”
Millar said Story’s commitment to K-64 was palpable. “The life that he brought to that program, it was huge in presenting to companies,” Millar said. “That energy, that attack — it’s huge and it will be very, very hard for us to replace him.”
During halftime at Catawba Valley Community College’s Red Hawks women’s basketball game on Tuesday night, a moment of silence was observed in honor of Story.
Hinshaw said Story was a great friend and member of the CVCC family that will never be forgotten. “You cannot replace a person like Mark Story, but we all can use his example to strive to make this community the best that it can be,” he added.
