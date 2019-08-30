DAR Honors Teacher

Jody Dixon is shown with Andrea Benfield, Hickory Tavern Chapter regent.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Jody Dixon of Newton was recently honored as the Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Outstanding Teacher of American History.

Dixon received his master’s degree at Appalachian State University and has been teaching for 25 years.

For the past nine years he had taught American history at Discovery High School, serving academically gifted students with focus on preparation for college and lifelong learning.

Dixon is also a councilman for the city of Newton. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments