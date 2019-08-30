DAR Honors Teacher

Jody Dixon of Newton was recently honored as the Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Outstanding Teacher of American History.
Dixon received his master’s degree at Appalachian State University and has been teaching for 25 years.
For the past nine years he had taught American history at Discovery High School, serving academically gifted students with focus on preparation for college and lifelong learning.
Dixon is also a councilman for the city of Newton.
