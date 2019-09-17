HICKORY - The John Hoyle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution were recently presented with a proclamation by Hickory Mayor Hank Guess declaring Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week.
Sept. 17 is Constitution Day which is the anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. Constitution by the American Congress of the Confederation in 1787.
Guess presented the proclamation to DAR Regent Rhodella Coleman at a recent John Hoyle Chapter DAR meeting.
The U.S. Constitution is one of the most influential legal documents in existence. Since its creation more than 200 years ago, more than 100 countries around the world have used it as a model.
The annual observance of Constitution Week was officially enacted on Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower from a congressional resolution petitioned by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The purpose of the observance week is to promote study and education about the U.S. Constitution.
The John Hoyle Chapter holds many activities during Constitution Week in honor of this important historic document as well as the founders of our country who produced it. The chapter sets up Constitution Week displays in several area libraries. They assemble Constitution Week packages to assist social studies teachers in 25 local elementary schools as they teach students about the making of the Constitution, and they provide Constitution "minutes" for public service announcements to WHKY.
DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week, and the John Hoyle Chapter is honored to help foster this knowledge of and appreciation for our rights as set forward by the Constitution.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and in numerous foreign countries. DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its programs, visit www.dar.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.