The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program announces the signing of East Wake standout Kelis Carmon to its 2020-21 recruiting class.
Carmon, a 6-foot-1 center, averaged 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.8 steals per game this past season for the Warriors, leading her team to a 16-9 record and a 9-1 mark in Greater Neuse 3A Conference play.
A third team All-District performer and 2019-20 Greater Neuse Player of the Year, Carmon saw multiple reasons to continue her athletic career at Catawba Valley Community College.
“I felt like I needed to get away from home, but not too far, and I just felt that CVCC would be a great stepping stone to better me all-around,” Carmon said. “Basketball wise, I feel as if (CVCC head women’s basketball) Coach (Tisha) England is a great person who sees players and wants to help develop them into their full potential. I just really play with my heart, and I plan to keep giving it all I got when I attend Catawba Valley Community College.”
A three-year varsity athlete at East Wake who also played volleyball, Carmon was a part of 71 wins on the basketball court, scoring 1,056 points and recording 536 rebounds and 181 blocked shots.
“We are so stoked to have Kelis join our family,” England said. “She brings energy, shot blocking and competitiveness to our team. She’s very coachable and hungry about getting better as a student-athlete and as coaches we appreciate that.”
Carmon joins a Catawba Valley women’s basketball program that went 22-2 this past season, including 14-0 in Region 10 play. The Red Hawks also swept Region 10 Player of the Year (Alliyah Chaplin) and Coach of the Year (England) honors and had seven of the 16-member All-Region Academic team.
The CVCC women’s basketball program also won its third conference championship and ranked in the top 10 nationally for most of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.