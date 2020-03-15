BELMONT — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team split a road doubleheader with the host Belmont Abbey JV team Thursday at Crusader Field.
With the results of Thursday’s contests, the Red Hawks record now stands at 11-9 overall on the season.
Game 1: Catawba Valley 14, Belmont Abbey JV 0
The Red Hawks used 19 hits at the plate and a nine-strikeout game from pitcher Chesney Millsaps to earn a dominant victory in Game 1 of the doubleheader on Thursday against the Crusaders.
Third baseman Kelsea Dejarnette led the charge offensive for Catawba Valley, going 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored, four RBIs and a seventh-inning home run, which is her team-leading fifth homer of the season.
The Red Hawks scored three runs in the first inning and one in the fifth before scoring nine straight batters during the seventh inning. Every member of the CVCC lineup scored in order during the stanza.
Millsaps remained sharp on the mound for Catawba Valley, holding Belmont Abbey batters to just four hits on her way to earning her fifth win of the season.
Game 2: Belmont Abbey JV 8, Catawba Valley 4
The Crusaders scored three runs in the first and second innings, pulling ahead early en route to a four-run victory in Game 2 against the Red Hawks.
Dejarnette once again led CVCC’s bats with a team-high three hits, while Ashlyn Parsons, Payton Goble and Millsaps each recorded two hits. As a team, Catawba Valley tallied 12 hits in the contest.
The Red Hawks took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but fell behind 8-2 through six complete innings.
However, Catawba Valley rallied late in the game with two runs in the top of the seventh before its comeback fell short.
CVCC starting pitcher Goble allowed three hits, four runs, one walk and struck out two batters before being relieved by Millsaps, who finished the final 4 2/3 innings on the mound.
