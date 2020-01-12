During the fall semester at Catawba Valley Community College, the Photographic Technology program's second-year students have been busy honing their skills in commercial photography, portraiture, photojournalism, and portfolio development.

Each of these courses helps the students gain experience in preparation for their final portfolios in the spring when they will finish the program prepared for a career or advancement to continue their education.

Catawba Valley Community College offers a certificate or Associate in Applied Science degree in Photographic Technology.

Young is the program director of Photographic Technology in the School of Workforce Development and The Arts at Catawba Valley Community College.

