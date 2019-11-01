HICKORY - Catawba Valley Community College’s Student Veteran's Club will hold its annual fundraiser leading up to and in celebration of Veterans Day Nov. 11.

Club members are selling 24-inch flags in honor or memory of a beloved veteran for $1 each. The flags will be placed on the college’s front lawn along U.S. 70 the week of Veteran’s Day to show support for all veterans in the greater Hickory area.

The flags featuring the name of the veteran will be on display Nov. 8-12. Donors who would like to pick up their flag may do so on the front lawn Nov. 13 before noon.

Donations are being accepted through Nov. 7.

The public is encouraged to honor or memorialize a veteran by contacting Elen Gibbs, Student Veterans Affairs Coordinator, 828-327-7000, ext. 4205, egibbs@cvcc.edu. Donations may also be mailed to the attention of Elen Gibbs at CVCC, 2550 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

