The Catawba Valley Community College softball program announces the signing of Orange Grove High School standout Cora Olivares.
The senior catcher is the first signee for the Red Hawk softball program from the state of Texas.
“I am excited to be coming to North Carolina and CVCC,” Olivares said. “I am looking forward to getting started and working hard to improve in the classroom and on the field. I feel that CVCC will help me do both.”
Olivares played in 68 career games at Orange Grove, batting .298 with 53 hits, 36 RBIs and 22 runs scored. She recorded a .438 on-base percentage, .432 slugging percentage and .871 OPS during her three seasons with the Bulldogs.
A first team all-district catcher in 2018 and 2019, Olivares was stout defensively behind the plate, maintaining a .972 career fielding percentage.
“Cora gives us needed depth at the catching position,” CVCC head coach Josh Bumgarner said. “She can hit to all fields and has quickness on the base paths. We are excited to bring this hard-working Texan to North Carolina.”
Olivares joins a Red Hawk softball program that finished its inaugural season with 11 wins, including four in Region 10 West Division play.
Despite having its season shortened due to COVID-19, Catawba Valley ranked in the top 15 nationally in 12 different offensive categories, including hits (220 — fifth), batting average (.392 — fifth), slugging (.586 — ninth), RBIs (140 — 11th) and home runs (21 — 12th).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.