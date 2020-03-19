Myles Adams

East Lincoln senior Myles Adams recently signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Catawba Valley Community College next season. Seated on the front row, from left, are his mother Jennifer, Myles and his father Bob. On the back row are athletic director Chris Matile, assistant coach Billy Howell, head coach Jon Hancock, Principal Marybeth Avery and assistant coach Andrew Fann.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program announces the signing of East Lincoln standout Myles Adams.

The 6-foot, 165-pound guard averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this past season for the Mustangs, helping lead them to a 24-5 overall record, a 12-2 mark in South Fork 2A Conference games and an appearance in the 2A state playoffs.

Following the season, Adams was named an all-conference performer in the South Fork 2A. He was also named to the all-tournament team for the East Lincoln Winter Jam this past December.

Adams joins a Red Hawks men’s basketball program that finished its 2019-20 season with a 22-9 overall record and 16-6 mark in Region 10 play.

CVCC, which closed the regular season on a seven-game win streak, also finished second in the conference standings and was only one of two teams in the conference to win 20 or more games during the regular season.

Adams is the second East Lincoln High School product on the Red Hawks men’s basketball team, joining former teammate John Bean, who just finished his first season this past winter.

