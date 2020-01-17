Catawba Valley Community College recently announced the Dean’s List of students for the fall 2019 semester. The following students who have a grade point average of 3.5 up to 3.79 were recognized:
Alexander County
Maya Kaydence Adams, Eden Paige Austin, Callie Elizabeth Bebber, Amy Michelle Bentley, Katherine Mariana Bonilla-Quesada, Savanna Mae Bowen, Avery Scott Braswell, Luke Aaron Brumley, Jared Avery Buchanan, Alyssa Nicole Burgess, Gabriellen Elizabeth Campbell, Ruben Castillo-Martinez, Brent Matthew Clack, Ariah Monea' Clark, Colin Zachary Coffey, Ruth Cruz, Dixie Marie Daniels, Chandler Michael Danner, Kelsea Lynnae Dejarnette, Noah Price Dietrich, Sarah Nicole Dillow, Landon Monroe Dula, Drew Davis Dyson, Angela Victoria Ferretiz, Dylan Jacob Fox, Brianna Kathryn Friday, Dixie Annette Gibson, Verlin Kyle Harper, Sydney Paige Hines, Mikayla Ann Marie Hittle, Alana Caitlin Hodges, Iain Patrick Howard, Luke Spencer Isenhour, Gracee Joanna Keith, Jem Alton Lowrance, Timothy Lee McCammon, Keara Bryanne McCann, Cade James Miller, Savannah Hope Minyard, Addie Leigh Mitchell, Heidi Deanne Morrow, Kendra Myers, Luke Patrick Noble, Gracie Faith Norton, Brian Paz-Tellez, Ashley Carina Pedersen, Leah Shae Pennell, Roberto Perez-Perez, Anna Elizabeth Pinnix, Courtney Lynn Powell, Cortney Paige Ratliff, Kristin Nicole Ratliff, Landon Andrew Reece, Nolan Daniel Ritchie, Jose Karin Rodriguez-Cruz, Cole David Sharpe, Alexandra Smith, Mizani Shilyric Speaks, Leah Catherine Starnes, Madison Elizabeth Starnes, Brayden Allen Sweet, Crystal Tamayo Hernandez, Madison Taylor Thomas, Caitlin Duakhee Vang, Nathaniel Ntyawg Vang, Evelyn Vega-Callejas, Autumn Brooke Walker, Lily Breanne Waters, Vanessa Brooke White, Touzong Christopher Xiong, and Marilyn Jade Yonce.
Burke County
Andrea Renee Abernethy, Eva Arellano, Taylor M. Austin, Lasonya Lorraine Bennett, Morgan Emily Cline, Brooklyn Alexis Cook, Nicholas Kyle Daniels, Katelyn Paige Keaton, Marcelina Miguel, Kelli C. Pressley, Emma Lyndon Price, Jason Dale Rudolph, Rebecca Leighann Shull, Logan Ward, Shashi Vang Xiong, and Kou Yang.
Caldwell County
Lisset Aguilar, Shannon Lee Annas, James Zachary Archer, Jonathan Austin Blevins, Breanna Price Bryant, Mackenzie Lynn Fleming, Jacob Marhao, Jason Nickolas Marshall, Kayla Rose Meza, Kaila Sirley Moreno, Sharon Lynn Norris, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Oder, Alexandra D. Plantone, Devin Scott Sigmon, Lindsay Nichole Thacker, Destiny Rose Wurth, and Haley Lynn Wyatt.
Catawba County
Abigail Abdeljalek, Adriana Acevedo-Nunez, Kristina Elayne Adell, Melissa LaShann Adkins, Dustin Aguero, Daniel Jose Alpizar-Ortega, Eduardo Alvarez-Calderon, Tieara Lesh'ea Anderson, Mariana Angeles-Lemus, Taylor Jordan Anthony, Leslie Arce-Palacio, Allie Nicole Armstrong, Bryanna Nikole Arndt, Christopher Samuel Aron, Madelyn Marie Aurand, Tate Lynn Austin, Cristopher Marcus Ayala, Connor Reed Baer, Alexis Tyann Baker, Andrew Wade Baker, Danielle N. Baker, Haynes Jordan Baker, Justin Pierce Barkley, Trish Lynn Barnes, Megan Rae Barnett, Pablo Martin Becerril-Osornio, Meredith Grace Becker, Asheley Vaughn Berkshire, Coleson Edward Berlin, Elizabeth Betancourt-Torres, Ronald Jerone Bibey, Casey Lee Bolick, Chase Antonio Bookhart, Holly Rose Bottary, Amiyah Bowen, Addison Elizabeth Bowers, Haylee Ann Bowman, Lucas Jordan Branch, Bre'hona Jonae Bridges, Savanna Lea Brittain, Skyla Monet Brodie, Kyle Dean Brown, Cheyenne Taylor Bryan, Davis Scott Bryant, Vananh Bui, Daniel Kenneth Bulick, Elliott Lee Bumgarner, Samantha Kay Bumgarner, Ashton Rylee Burgess, Matthew Daly Burgess, Bailey Michelle Burton, Grayson Wayne Burton, Dawn M. Buvid, Joseph Scott Cameron, Rossanna Mae Canella, Juan Pablo Cardenas-Gutierrez, Michael Carrasco, Kimberly Anay Castro- Santacruz, Carol Ann Causby, Devon Anthony Cesca, Holly Sarah Cha, Ashley Chang, Alliyah Dezirae Chaplin, Cole Eugene Chapman, Berenice Judith Chavez, Diana Chavez, Laura Chavez, Jacqueline Hope Clements, Kara Nicole Cline, Ashlyn Grace Cody, Tiffany S. Coffey, Nathan Lucas Collinsworth, Amanda Kaye Combs, Preston Chase Conner, Travis Lee Cook, Ananda Justice Cooper, Summer Brooke Cordle, Alyssa Brooke Cornett, Adam Edward Cortney, Nathaniel Chaise Craft, Adalyn Grace Crouse, Jared Wylie Crowe, Katlyn Rose Culbreth, Drew Jacob Danner, Luke Randall Davis, Ally McKenna Day, Leticia Lima De Araujo, Brett Allen Devlin, Erika Cerecedo Dickman, Clayton Matthew Dobbins, Jonathan Robert Dubuque, Zachary Hunter Duncan, Lucas Patterson Dunlap, Spencer Allen Eades, Chloe Ann Edwards, Michael Ryan Edwards, Cameron Graham Eggers, Somer Yvonnie Ehman, Ricky Alexander Elisea-Zagada, James William Elliott, Nathan Brandon Ervin, Nicholas Robert Everhart, Kylie Mae Ewaka, Rachel Renee Falace, Austin Lee Favreau, Adam Christopher Findley, Samuel Curtis Fisher, Jenna Price Fogle, Layla Iman Fortney, Tiffany Foster, Alexandria Dianne Franks, Jenna Ellen Frye, Joshua Cole Fulbright, Allison Lane Furr, Marty Lee Gallinari, Peyton Samuel Garrett, Parker Ryan Garrison, Kyra Yan Gasper, Jonothan O'Brian Gatton, Gavin Rayce Gibbs, Lacie Nichole Gibson, Kelsey Leigh-Ann Gladden, Mitch Benjamin Glover, Dylan Alexander Goliber, Sarahi Gonzalez-Negrete, Joshua Lynn Gragg, Correy Alycia Green, Carter Scott Greene, Brianna Nicole Griffith, Oliver Lane Grigg, Fernando Jose Guevara Gomez, Lauren Louise Guthmann, Sean Phillip Guy, Thomas Alan Hale, Kylene Brittany Hall, Elijah David Hamill, Shazeema Hardin, Drake Edward Harris, Emma Caroline Harris, Evan Timothy Harris, Lindsay Rose Harris, Tina M. Harvell, Devon Marie Harvey, Reagan Alexander Hash, Isabella Danielle Hatcher, Devin Shermar Heath, Camryn Dawn Heavner, Xander Lee Hedrick, Peyton Ross Hemphill, Hannah Grace Herald, Deborah Lee Ann Herman, Stephanie C. Hernandez, Lucia Hernandez-Camacho, Ashley Hernandez-Martinez, Brandi Nicole Hicks, Jackson Ashley Hightower, Jonathan Peyton Hoffman, Valerie Renae Hollar, Desiree N. Hollifield, Trevor Sean Holmberg, Ashley Ann Marie Hood, Mistie Rhena Hoosier, Walker Lee Houston, Kayleigh Danielle Hoyle, Krisha Walters Hubbard, Cole Zane Hudson, Chloe Marie Huffman, Tobias Glenn Hullette, McKenna Ann Hundley, Ceara Renee Hunsucker, Austin Keeng Hyang, Jared Thomas Isenhour, Macy Katherine Isenhour, Madeline Kaye Isenhour, Samuel Douglas Isenhower, Kristin Renee Ivey, Josef Christian Jakobs, Bradley Scott Jamison, MacKenzie Brooke Jarrett, Taylor Jordan Job, Logan Andrew Johnson, Taylor Nicole Johnson, Nicholas Parker Johnston, Jacob Carl Jones, Allison Elizabeth Joseph, Max Weskey Kain, David Beren Kehrley, Michelle Elizabeth Kennedy, Charlie Nathaniel Kerr, Hlub Khang, Lucy Khang, Jailyn Tierra Kimsey, Evan Nicholas King, Landon Scott Kiser, Lundyn Raquel Knisely, Maury J. Lackey, Megan Lynette Lail, Haley Elizabeth Laws, Michael Muacong Lee, Samantha Kayla Lee, Stacey Maykou Lee, Loana Gabriela Leiva-Martinez, Melanie Lemus- Santoyo, Amanda Lemus-Almanza, Ruby Lemus-Rodriguez, Steven Jake Lineberger, Leah Jane Long, America Lopez-Martinez, Andrew Tshajleej Lor, Cheng Zong Lor, Michelle Maisia Lor, Sena Lor, Kiara Angelina Lord, Jazmin Alejandra Loredo, Alexander Prescott Lowe, Lisa H. Lowe, Stephen Kyle Lowery, Zachary Thomas Lusk, Michael Devon Lyda, Fernando Magana, Manuel Magana, Maria Fernanda Magos-Moreno, Taven Brooke Major, Felicia Casse Martin, Imani Iyanah Martinez, Cheyenne Rose Mateyunas, Logan Glenn Matthews, Alexis Sierra McCrary, John Graham McIntosh, Trent William McKee, Graycen Avery McKinley, Amanda Lee Ann McPherson, Nolan Nicholas Medley, Graciela Emily Mejia, Abigail Mendoza Gomez, Lexie Marie Michael, Luis A. Millan-Lara, Amber Dawn Miller, Isabel Renee Miller, Madison Carol-Ann Miller, Makayla Elaine Miller, Deborah Mladin, Gabriela Mladin, Jackson Chase Moody, Angela Victoria Moore, Devante' Malik Moore, Macy Lea Moose, Coby Allen Morgan, Sophia Katherine Morris, Elijah Shay Moser, Sydney Lauren Moses, A. Moua, Isabella Moua, Breanne Laynee Murdock, Megan Rose Murphree, Valerie Murphy, Christopher Ryan Nance, Andrew Barton Neill, Jact Nguyen, Brittany Waters Null, Melanie Nunez-Vazquez, Anna Leigh Ollis, Makayla Viona Ollis, Jenessa Joy Olson, Evelyn Olvera-Chavez, Kaylee O'Shea, Samuel Albert Owensby, Grace Lynn Parker, Jasmine Alexis Passmore, Aesha Mayank Patel, Bhaumik S. Patel, Madison Paige Paxton, Eric Abel Paz-Leon, Abigail Lee Peeler, Seth Allen Pennington, Cameron Joseph Perrigan, Katelin Elizabeth Perry, Becky D. Petree, Michael Piedra-Resendiz, Brandon Hunter Pope, Porter Ashton Poteet, Erica Nicole Preslar, Abigale Grace Pyatte, Su Kyung Pyo, Ethan Wayne Queen, Nathallie Ramirez Diaz, Kaylynne Elise Rapasardi-Foster, Austin Jay Rathbone, Tyler Gene Reed, Dianne R. Reese, Garrett McKoy Rhodes, Kaden Todd Richmond, Brandy Ellen Riley, Kimberly Monserrat Riquelme-Chavez, Erick Manuel Rivera-Vargas, Emma Louise Robinson, Stephanie Aleman Rojas, Amber Lynn Rose, Hannah Elizabeth Rowe, Luis Brayan Ruelas, Kaitlyn Alexis Sain, Carolina Salgado-Apaez, Ben Luis Salmen, Elliott Jacob Sanchez, Cheyenne Felic Lynita Sandoval, Angela April Santoyo-Orozco, Alexander Jon Schlosser, Amelia Eileen Schlosser, Kayla Sue Seabock, Angel M. See, Britton Nicole Sellers, Cassidy Joy Shannon, Jeremy Spencer Shelton, Richard Matt Shew, Mya Katherine Shook, Ashley Nicole Sierzenga, Christian Lance Sigmon, Kamron David Sigmon, Marcus Alexander Sigmon, Scottie Sigmon, Summer SueAnn Sigmon, Kendra J. Simpkins, Deanna Jade Sipe, Jaiden Nicole Sipe, Hailey Raeann Slape, Susana Quiros Smaligo, Hope Elizabeth Smith, Jeremie Tyronne Smith, Sarah Elizabeth Smith, Delaney Grace Smyre, Devyion Michael Smyre, Zachary Ryan Smyre, Mercedes Skye Songer, Julia Alyssa Spencer, Kylee Madison Spizzo, Frances Bayleigh Spurrier, Caleb Brent Starnes, Jacob McCoy Starnes, Faith Jordan Stearns, Ava Brooke Stegall, Danielle Susanne Stewart, Cameron Tyler Sugden, Kwadeja Maleea Surratt, Jaelyn Mirayna Swagger, Craig Steven Taft, MacKenzie Madison Tallent, Cristian Tamas, Ligia Tamas, Kaitlin Breann Tate, Branden Taylor, Shuanna Thao, Jack Evan Thornton, Thomas Michael Thyen, Teashia Leatrice Townsend, Brittany Nicole Travis, Viviana Trejo, Brandon Perry Turner, Keora Alizah Denise Turner, Alahna Rose Turnmire, Jennifer Ann Vaaler, Allysa Vang, Breeana Vang, Jina Vang, Mai Der Vang, Stephany Diana Vasiu, Ayden Marie Vaughan, Sonya Susana Velasco, Brenda Sarai Velazquez Moore, Macy Nichole Ward, April M. Warren, David Scott Weaver, Trinity Faith Wesson, Carley Marie West, Hayden Christopher Whalen, April Michelle White, Caleb Edmunds White, Macy Jane White, Trevor Martin White, Sera Kathryn-Grace Whitener, Ryanne Catherine Whitt, Chloe Grace Wickham, Carly Breanne Williams, John Daniel Willis, Dusten Ray Wilson, Kenzie Danielle Wilson, Samuel Atlas Wimmer, Kelsey Brooke Wise, Isabelle McDowell Wood, Matthew Brandon Wright, Tia Dow Xayavong, Ashley Gaochee Xiong, Maiong Xiong, Cho Yang, Edward Terxzong Yang, Lysanias Pakou Yang, Yeezong Joshua Yang, MacKenzie Leigh Ann Young, Jose Luis Zavala, and Emilia Franziska Zohmann.
Iredell County
Cherrelle Nicole Baker, Anna Blue Bentley, Krystal Adams Capps, Deanna Gilmore, Jennifer Lynn Martinez, Michael Austin McCurdy, Demetrius Tyree Miller, Emily Renae Moore, Cody A. Nesbit, Macy Danielle Pope, Krystal Danielle Rosenmeier, Kathryn Jamie Rupp, Raina Lee Sciortino, Lindsey Nicole Sigmon, Christy Danielle Sloan, Erica Nichole Stevenson, Joseph David Vanstory, and Daniel Vitanza.
Lincoln County
Kelsey Hunter Abernathy, Alysse Nicole Akins, Sarah Taylor Chambers Arey, Luke Evan Baker, Kale Alston Black, Mack Kistler Bowden, Courtney Rae Brock, Emilie Marie Brown, Matthew John Burns, Krystallee Nicolle Cornell, Christopher Grant Deal, Stephanie Dean, Jose Antonio Flores, Lauren Friday, Kinsley Faye Gilmore, Jeffery Martin Griebel, Eric James Habschied, Makayla Gantt Harkey, Alisa Callie Harwell, Emma Paige Hoyle, Hunter Thomas King, Daniel Neal Lackey, Brice Adler Maggart, Manuel Alejandro Mendez Rodriguez, Katie Elizabeth Nolen, Bernabe Piedra Yanez, Chloe Ann Punch, Kaylee Ramirez, Samuel Race Richardson, Makayla Daena Sherrill, Andrew Peyton Smith, Nash Allen Whitener, and Sarah Elizabeth Wooten.
Other students earning recognition to the Dean’s List for a GPA of 3.5 up to 3.79 include:
Hayley-Moe Elizabeth Morrow of Buncombe County; Samuel Christopher Walker of Cabarrus County; Kaydi Ashton Elmore-Hollis, and Olivia Carlisle Ramsey of Cleveland County; Noah Reid Eller of Davie County; Katie L. Camp, and Grace McKensi Hager of Gaston County; Tearra Leya Pace of Mecklenburg County; Amtillah Tareq Ghaleb of Rutherford County; Kala Breana Fraley of Stanly County; Rachel Kate Delcamp, and Lillian Brooke Weaver of Stokes County; Seth Oliver Graves, and Robertha Yede Hansen of Union County; Ian Patrick Asken, and Jordan Montgomery of Wake County; Emma Leigh Clark of Watauga County; Tatiana Victoria Smith of Wilson County; and Kenneth James Sheek of Yadkin County.
